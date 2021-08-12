40 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 39th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family peace and comfort during their time of grief.

As of August 12th, there were forty (40) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred eight (308). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand one hundred twenty-eight (3128).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred ninety (290) ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38275-40-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-2.html