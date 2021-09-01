40 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 31st, there were forty (40) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirty-five (35) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred eighty-five (285). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand seven hundred nineteen (3719).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred sixty-nine (269) people in home isolation. Sixteen (16) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-one (51).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three ...



