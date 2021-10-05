41 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his condolences to the families and friends of the two (2) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Peace and healing go out to the families during their time of grief.

As of October 4th, there were twenty-one (21) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, forty-one (41) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred forty (140). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand three hundred forty-two (4342).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred thirty-four (134) people



