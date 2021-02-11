41 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 11th, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however forty-one (41) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty-nine (89). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand nine hundred and eighty-five (1985).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-nine (89) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand eight hundred and ...



