42 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Omar Ottley extends his condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 41st COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Heartfelt thoughts go out to the family during their time of sorrow.

As of August 16th, there were forty-two (42) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seventy-eight (78) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred eight (308). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand two hundred twenty-seven (3227).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred ninety-one (291) people are in ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38300-42-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today.html