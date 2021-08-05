43 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 5th, there were forty-three (43) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty-seven (167). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand eight hundred ninety-one (2891).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty-two (152) people in home isolation. Fifteen (15) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two ...



