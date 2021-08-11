43 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 11th, there were forty-three (43) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however seventeen (17) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred eighty-two (282). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand eighty-eight (3088).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred sixty-four (264) people are in home isolation. Eighteen (18) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-eight (38).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand ...



