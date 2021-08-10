44 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 38th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family much strength and healing.

As of August 10th, there were forty-four (44) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, forty-five (45) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred fifty-six (256). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand forty-five (3045).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred forty (240) people are in home isolation. Sixteen ...



