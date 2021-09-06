47 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 6th, there were twenty-five (25) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however forty-seven (47) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred seventeen (217). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand eight hundred forty-nine (3849).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred six (206) people in home isolation. Eleven (11) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-seven (57).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three ...



