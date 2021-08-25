48 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the three (3) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families during their time of grief.

As of August 24th, there were forty-eight (48) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirty-five (35) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred thirty (330). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand five hundred twenty (3520).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred fifteen ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38359-48-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today.html