48 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 60th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family much strength during this time.

As of September 20th, there were twenty-six (26) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, forty-eight (48) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred fifty-two (152). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand one hundred seventeen (4117).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred forty-one (141) people in home isolation. Eleven ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38601-48-covid-19-recoveries-today.html