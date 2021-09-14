49 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 12th, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however forty-nine (49) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred ninety (190). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand nine hundred ninety-nine (3999).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred seventy-eight (178) people in home isolation. Twelve (12) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-seven (57).

