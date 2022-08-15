4C Foundation collaborates with HIAS, helps Venezuelan refugees. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- St Maarten’s own Foresee (4C) Foundation recently collaborated with the international refugee organization HIAS to provide basic English classes to a group of asylum seekers residing on the island. This was the first time both organizations worked together.

Foresee Foundation, also known as 4C Foundation, is a well-known local non-profit foundation (founded in 2013) that focuses on providing the skills needed to prepare St. Maarten children, youth, and the larger community for a globalized and highly connected world.

