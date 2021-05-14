5 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 11th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-three (33). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred sixty-eight (2268).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty (30) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred eight ...



