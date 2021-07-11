5 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 10th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There were no recoveries today. The total active cases are now at twenty-two (22). The total number of confirmed cases is two thousand six hundred thirty-eight (2638).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighteen (18) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand five hundred eighty-two (2582). Twenty-seven ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38040-5-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-7.html