5 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 17th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-nine (29). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred sixty-four (2664).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-five (25) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred one ...



