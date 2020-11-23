5 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 23rd, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there were a recovery rate of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty- seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and twelve (1012).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- five (85) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36216-5-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today.html