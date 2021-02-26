5 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 26th, there were (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, five (5) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-three (33). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand and fifty-three (2053).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-three (33) people in home isolation. Currently, there are no patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand nine hundred and ninety-three ...



