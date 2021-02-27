5 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 27th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, five (5) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty (30). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand and fifty-five (2055).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty (30) people in home isolation. Currently, there are no patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand nine hundred and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36917-5-covid-19-recoveries-today-4.html