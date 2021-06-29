5 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 29th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however, five (5) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-four (44). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred fourteen (2614).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty (40) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-three (33).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand five hundred thirty-seven ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37951-5-covid-19-recoveries-today-6.html