5 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his sympathies to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 71st COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family strength during this time.

As of October 15th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however, five (5) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-six (76). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred thirty-nine (4439).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-three (73) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at



