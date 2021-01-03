5 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 3rd, there were zero (0) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. Five (5) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-five (75). The total number of confirmed cases remains at one thousand four hundred and sixty-two (1462).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-two (72) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36499-5-covid-19-recoveries-today.html