51 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby extends his sympathy and prayers to the families and friends of the three persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend. Minister Ottley wishes the family peace and healing during this time.

As of August 9th, there were fifty-one (51) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There were no recoveries recorded today. The total active cases have increased to two hundred fifty-eight (258). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand one (3001).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred forty-six (246) ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38252-51-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today.html