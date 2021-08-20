53 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 19th, there were fifty-three (53) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifty-six (56) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred forty-four (344). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand three hundred sixty-six (3366).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred thirty(330) people in home isolation. Fourteen (14) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at forty-two (42).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38324-53-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today.html