5th Mitte suspect released after lengthy interrogation. | SMN NEWS

~ Former MP Silvio Matser also questionsed as the PJIAE probe continues.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Former chairman of the Supervisory Board of Directors of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) Alex Dijkhoffz was released on Saturday from pretrial detention.

Dijkhoffz along with Sharon Filico and Nicole Halley were arrested on May 11th, 2022 after their homes and businesses places were searched by members of the TBO and RST. The trio is accused of forgery, bribery, and money laundering.

SMN News learned that the detectives also questioned former Member of Parliament Silvio Matser as they continue the Mitte investigation.

