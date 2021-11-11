6 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 10th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-six (26). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred twenty-six (4526).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-six (26) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred twenty-five ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39032-6-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-10.html