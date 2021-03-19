6 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of March 18th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighteen (18). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand and ninety-nine (2099).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventeen (17) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand and fifty-four (2054). Forty-eight ...



