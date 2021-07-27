6 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 27th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty-seven (57). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand seven hundred twenty-nine (2729).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty-six (56) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred thirty-eight ...



