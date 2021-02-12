6 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 12th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however one (1) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety-four (94). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand nine hundred and ninety-one (1991).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety-four (94) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand eight hundred and ...



