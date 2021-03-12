6 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of March 12th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fourteen (14). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand and eighty-two (2082).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twelve (12) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand and forty-one (2041). Seventeen ...



