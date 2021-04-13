6 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 12th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-seven (37). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand one hundred eighty-eight (2188).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-six (36) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred twenty-four ...



