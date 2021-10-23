6 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 22nd, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-four (44). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred seventy-two (4472).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-three (43) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred fifty-three ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38875-6-covid-19-recoveries-today-7.html