6 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 25th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-nine (39). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred eighty (4480).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-eight (38) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

