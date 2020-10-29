6 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 29th, there were six (6) COVID-19 recoveries recorded; reducing the total active cases to fifty- three (53). The total number of confirmed cases remains at eight hundred and five (805).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty- seven (47) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to seven hundred and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36034-6-covid-19-recoveries-today.html