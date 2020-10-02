6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 2nd, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of five (5) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty (80). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and seventy- four (674).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy- six (76) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to five hundred and seventy- two (572). Two hundred and thirty- five (235) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1041 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2742 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In continuous efforts to achieve 0 active cases, please continue to follow the guidelines implemented and use your masks in public places, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gathering’s.



