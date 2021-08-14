7.2 magnitude Earthquake hits Haiti on Saturday morning. | SMN NEWS

Port au Prince Haiti:— An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale, occurred on Saturday morning, at 8:29 am North latitude and 73.480 West longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 20 km south of Petit Trou de Nippes, 121 km southwest of Port-au-Prince, 12 km northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, and 75 km south-east of Jérémie. It was felt in many areas of the country.

Jerry Chandler, Director of the DPC (Directorate of Civil Protection) reports that houses have collapsed, and people have been buried under the rubble. The ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38284-7-2-magnitude-earthquake-hits-haiti-on-saturday-morning.html