7 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of March 31st, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-two (42). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand one hundred forty-seven (2147).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-one (41) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand seventy-eight (2078). Seventy-four ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37225-7-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-2.html