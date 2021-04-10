7 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILI[SBURG:— As of April 9th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, one (1) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-nine (39). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand one hundred eighty-two (2182).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-eight (38) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred sixteen ...



