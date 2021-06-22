7 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 22nd, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty-nine (59). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred eighty-two (2582).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty-three (53) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-two (32).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred ninety-one ...



