7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 23rd, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirteen (13). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred fourteen (2214).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirteen (13) people in home isolation. No patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred seventy-four ...



