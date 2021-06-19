7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 18th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixty-seven (67). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred sixty-four (2564).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-three (63) people in home isolation. Four (4)) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-two (32).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred sixty-five ...



