7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 25th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seven (7) persons have recovered. The total active cases remain at fifty-two (52). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred one (2601).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-seven (47) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-three (33).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand five hundred sixteen ...



