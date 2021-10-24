7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 23rd, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-three (43). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred seventy-eight (4478).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-two (42) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred sixty ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38877-7-covid-19-recoveries-today-7.html