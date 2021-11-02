7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 1st, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-seven (27). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred ninety-eight (4498).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-four (24) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred ninety-six ...



