7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 24th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-three (23). The total number of confirmed cases is four thousand five hundred seventy (4570).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-three (23) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred seventy-two (4472). ...



