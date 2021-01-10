7 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 9th, there were zero (0) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. Seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety-five (95). The total number of confirmed cases remains at one thousand five hundred and fifty-four (1554).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety-four (94) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand four hundred and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36528-7-covid-19-recoveries-today.html