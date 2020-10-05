7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 5th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery of twenty (20) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy- two (72). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and eighty- six (686).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy (70) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to five hundred and ninety- two (592). One hundred and eighty- one (181) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1066 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4642 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek encourages all to continue to play your part by wearing your masks in public places, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gathering’s.



