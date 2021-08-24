78 confirmed COVID-19 cases for August 21st and 23rd. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 43rd COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. May peace be with the family during this difficult time.

As of August 23rd, there were seventy-eight (78) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seventy-two (72) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred twenty (320). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand four hundred seventy-two (3472). It is important to note that today’s statistics reflect cases reported from over the weekend and ...



