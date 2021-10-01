8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 30th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred eighty-five (185). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand two hundred ninety-one (4291).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred seventy-eight (178) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty-six (66).

