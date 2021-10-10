8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 69th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Peace and healing go out to the family during this time.

As of October 8th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred twenty-two (122). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred three (4403).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred sixteen (116) people in home ...



